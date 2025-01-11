Rams, Cardinals, NFL trying to make it feel like a Rams home game in Arizona

The Rams are playing their “home” playoff game in Arizona on Monday night because of the wildfires that are ravaging Los Angeles, but they’re doing what they can to make State Farm Stadium in Glendale feel like SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Rams President Kevin Demoff posted several messages on social media about how they’re trying to maintain home-field advantage, with some cooperation from the NFL and the Cardinals.

For starters, Rams season ticket holders got first crack at tickets to the game, and the Rams said 35,000 of their season ticket holders bought tickets. The team is arranging buses from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium to transport fans to the Rams’ temporary home field.

Demoff confirmed the field will have the Rams’ markings and logo at the 50-yard line and in the end zones, as is the case for their own home games. The team’s staff is in the process of working with the Cardinals’ stadium staff to use the on-screen graphics the Rams use on their video board.

“Our staff is on the ground in AZ and working on installing as many graphics as we can to make it a home game type feel. Not all segments translate from infinity screen but we are doing the best we can to make it Rams House,” Demoff wrote.

NFC West champion rally towels will be handed out to Rams fans as they enter the stadium, and Demoff said the Cardinals and Vikings have cooperated in their efforts.

“Many thanks to the Cardinals, Michael Bidwill and his family for jumping in to help ahead of Monday’s game. We could not prepare, play or move our players & families without their help,” Demoff wrote. “I would be remiss in not thanking the Vikings , their leadership and the Wilf family as well for not only their generous donation to fire relief efforts but for being so understanding of the moving pieces of this week. This is hard on them as well their support is incredible.”

Nothing about this week is normal, but the Rams and the league are doing what they can to make Monday night seem like a normal Rams home game.