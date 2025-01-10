Rams say 35,000 of their season ticket holders bought tickets to game in Arizona

Despite their game moving 400 miles east because of the wildfires in Los Angeles, the Rams expect to have a solid turnout from their fans on Monday night.

Rams President Kevin Demoff said 35,000 Rams season ticket holders bought tickets to their Monday night game against the Vikings, which had originally been a home game at SoFi Stadium but will now be played on the Cardinals’ home field in Arizona. The Rams are coordinating to help fans get transportation to the game, about seven hours away, on Monday.

“What an amazing showing by our fans to buy over 35k tickets in initial presales,” Demoff wrote on social media. “There are still tickets left in the general on sale if fans want to buy and not purchase on secondary market. Bus information from SoFi should be firmed up this afternoon after ticket process ends.”

The NFL offered tickets first to Rams and Cardinals season ticket holders, and between those two teams’ fan bases, about 52,000 tickets were sold. Remaining tickets are still available, and plenty of Vikings fans are likely to be there, but the Rams got a strong show of support from their fans under tough circumstances.