Rams claim CB Derion Kendrick off waivers

Cornerback Derion Kendrick is heading back to where he started his NFL career.

Kendrick’s agents announced that their client has been claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Kendrick was waived by the Seahawks this week.

Kendrick was a 2022 sixth-round pick in Los Angeles and started 18 of the 32 regular season games he played over his first two seasons. He missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL and joined the Seahawks after being cut this summer.

Kendrick had seven tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 10 games for the Seahawks. He had 92 tackles and an interception in his first stint with the Rams.