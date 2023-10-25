Rams coach Sean McVay becomes a father

It’s time for Rams coach Sean McVay to get some cigars. Even if he gets carded like McLovin when he tries to buy them. (Relax, it’s a compliment.)

McVay and his wife have welcomed a baby boy into the world. The Rams announced it as an official transaction: “Delivered Jordan John McVay.”

There was concern in recent weeks that the baby would come during a game. McVay had said he’d exit the game to get to the delivery room.

It ultimately didn’t happen. Jordan arrived on a Wednesday.

McVay hinted that the baby was coming soon when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Asked if this will be a “big week” for the McVay family, McVay said this: “I would think so. Yeah, there’s a good chance of that so we’ll keep you guys posted if there’s a new addition to the family in the near future.”

And now there is. Congrats to the McVays. There’s no time in life like it.