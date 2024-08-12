 Skip navigation
Rams-Cowboys will have another joint practice — after their preseason game

  
Published August 12, 2024 06:24 AM

Teams that engage in joint practices usually do it before a preseason game. That’s what the Cowboys and Rams did.

Now, they’re going to keep it going.

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys and Rams will have another joint practice on Wednesday — six days after their prior joint practice and three days after their preseason game.

It’ll happen in Oxnard, where the Cowboys annually spend training camp.

Hill points out there were a couple of “minor skirmishes” on Wednesday. Both coaches, Mike McCarthy and Sean McVay, will need to be extra vigilant when it comes to keeping their players from future incidents.

In the usual situation, a second joint practice the day after the first one can become problematic. Players reflect on the prior day (on their own or with the scrutiny of coaches) and settle scores on the next one.

On Wednesday, Rams and Cowboys will have two data points — a practice and a game — for building a bank of get-em-back.

The Cowboys face the Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason. The two teams won’t have joint practices before the game.