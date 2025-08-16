 Skip navigation
Rams decline comment on whether QB Matthew Stafford worked out on Saturday

  
Published August 16, 2025 07:50 PM

A week after throwing 68 passes and five days after not practicing because he wasn’t feeling great, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was due to work out again on Saturday.

Did he?

Via Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News, a Rams spokesman declined to comment on whether the workout occurred. The spokesman said head coach Sean McVay will address the situation on Monday.

The remark continues the ominous vibe surrounding the Rams and Stafford, who has been dealing with a back problem. His backup is Jimmy Garoppolo.

At some point, it’s fair to wonder whether the Rams will consider calling the Falcons about Kirk Cousins, who played for McVay when McVay was on the coaching staff in Washington.

Either way, the clock is ticking. The Rams host the Texans in 22 days to start the 2025 regular season.