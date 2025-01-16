 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Rams designate LB Troy Reeder, DL Larrell Murchison for return

  
Published January 16, 2025 03:39 PM

The Rams have opened the door for two defensive players to return to the active roster.

The team announced that they have designated linebacker Troy Reeder and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison for return from injured reserve. Both players can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, so they could play against the Eagles this weekend.

Reeder started the first six games of the year, but suffered a hamstring injury. He had 46 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed before landing on injured reserve.

Murchison opened the season on injured reserve because of an arm injury and was activated in October, but he broke his foot in practice before playing a game. He had 16 tackles in 15 games last season.