Rams designate LB Troy Reeder, DL Larrell Murchison for return

The Rams have opened the door for two defensive players to return to the active roster.

The team announced that they have designated linebacker Troy Reeder and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison for return from injured reserve. Both players can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, so they could play against the Eagles this weekend.

Reeder started the first six games of the year, but suffered a hamstring injury. He had 46 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed before landing on injured reserve.

Murchison opened the season on injured reserve because of an arm injury and was activated in October, but he broke his foot in practice before playing a game. He had 16 tackles in 15 games last season.