Rams estimate Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein as non-participants

  
Published September 29, 2025 07:48 PM

The Rams did not practice on Monday, but they were required to release an estimated injury report with a Thursday Night Football game upcoming.

The team listed tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) as non-participants.

Havenstein played all 75 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Colts, and Higbee played 41. Both players were on the practice report last week with their injuries and received questionable designations.

Safety Kamren Kinchens (shoulder) was estimated as limited in Monday’s practice.

Offensive lineman Steve Avila (ankle) and tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder) were full participants.