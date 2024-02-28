Rams expect Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton to hit free agency

The Rams have two starting offensive linemen on expiring contracts and they don’t expect to sign either one of them to new deals before free agency gets underway.

Rams General Manager Les Snead said, via multiple reporters, that the team is talking to right guard Kevin Dotson and center Coleman Shelton about new deals and will continue to do so into March. Snead said he expects both players to remain unsigned long enough to talk to other teams during the negotiating window ahead of the start of the new league year.

Dotson is No. 25 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league this year and head coach Sean McVay said recently that Shelton, who exercised a player option to void the final year of his deal, is “a guy we want to move forward with.”

Snead said that the team is also trying to find “a win-win” way to keep versatile reserve lineman Joe Noteboom. Noteboom’s current deal calls for him to have a cap hit of $20 million.