Rams working to get new deal done with Coleman Shelton

Rams center Coleman Shelton can void the final year of his contract and become a free agent next month, but the team would like to keep that from happening.

Head coach Sean McVay said that they have opened up talks with Shelton, who started every game in 2023 and 13 games in 2022, about signing a new deal that will keep him on the roster into the 2024 season.

“We would really like to get him back,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I would imagine that is the direction that they would potentially go. We are proactively trying to be able to get that taken care of. He is a guy we want to move forward with.”

The Rams released former starting center Brian Allen this week and that move opened up some cap space that could be put toward signing Shelton before anyone else has the chance to snatch him away.