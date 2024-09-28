 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams fined $100K for player on injured reserve shoving Brandon Aiyuk on sideline

  
Published September 28, 2024 04:45 PM

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick is on injured reserve and didn’t play on Sunday against the 49ers. But he did stand on the sideline, and he got himself and his team in trouble.

At the end of Sunday’s game, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk was tackled along the Rams’ sideline and some pushing and shoving ensued. Kendrick was involved, even though he wasn’t in uniform.

The NFL holds teams accountable for the actions of non-uniformed personnel on the sideline, and according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league office has fined the Rams $100,000 for Kendrick shoving Aiyuk.

The NFL also fined Kendrick $5,656 for his actions, and fined Rams safety Kamren Kinchens $5,653 for taunting Aiyuk during the same confrontation. (It’s unclear how the NFL decided that Kendrick’s actions were three dollars worse than Kinchens’ actions.)

Players who aren’t active for the game have no business getting involved in skirmishes, and it’s worth wondering why the league allows so many people to congregate on the sidelines at all. But if they’re going to be there, their teams are going to be held responsible for how they conduct themselves.