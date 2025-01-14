 Skip navigation
Rams go up 7-0 with Matthew Stafford TD pass to Kyren Williams

  
Published January 13, 2025 08:28 PM

The Rams seem right at home at State Farm Stadium in Arizona and didn’t take long to get an early lead in Monday night’s playoff matchup against the Vikings.

Matthew Stafford connected with running back Kyren Willams in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

The club needed only seven plays to go 70 yards. Receiver Puka Nacua caught the first play from scrimmage for a 27-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, setting up Los Angeles at Minnesota’s 43-yard line.

Then a play later, tight end Tyler Higbee caught a 23-yard pass down the left seam to put L.A. in the red zone at the 19-yard line.

While a pass to Williams didn’t quite get a first down on third-and-7, Stafford’s hard count got the Vikings to jump on fourth-and-1 and the neutral-zone infraction gave L.A. a free first down at the 5.

On the next play, Stafford rolled to his left before flipping his hips and finding a wide-open Williams in the end zone for the score.

Stafford was 6-of-6 for 64 yards with the TD on the opening possession.