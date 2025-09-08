 Skip navigation
Rams guards Steve Avila, Kevin Dotson are week-to-week with sprained ankles

  
Published September 8, 2025 05:55 PM

Both of the Rams’ starting guards left Sunday’s win over the Texans with ankle injuries, and head coach Sean McVay offered an update on their condition Monday.

Left guard Steve Avila and right guard Kevin Dotson have both been diagnosed with sprains. McVay said both players are considered week-to-week.

Avila played 31 of 60 offensive snaps in the victory, while Dotson left the game after playing 45 snaps. Avila was able to return after picking up the injury.

Beaux Limmer stepped in for his injured teammates and played 44 snaps. Justin Dedich is listed behind Avila on the depth chart, but he was inactive against Houston.