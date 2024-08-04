 Skip navigation
Rams have three starting offensive linemen injured and considered week-to-week

  
Published August 4, 2024 03:53 AM

The Rams are down three starters on their offensive line.

Rams head coach Sean McVay described left tackle Alaric Jackson, right tackle Rob Havenstein and left guard Jonah Jackson as all “week-to-week.” Jackson and Havenstein both suffered ankle injuries in practice while Jackson is dealing with a bruised scapula. McVay said his concern is for the players’ health and he sees this as an opportunity to get the backups more reps.

“You sit there and you start saying ‘Oh man, you’re bummed out.’ And it’s like how selfish of me. What about these guys?” McVay said, via TheRams.com. “I know they want to be out here. I think the important thing is let’s pour into the guys that are not able to be out here and the ones that are able to be out here. So we’ll be better when those guys are back, whenever that timetable is. In the meantime, we owe it to ourselves and to those other guys to be able to pour into them.”

The Rams have some young and inexperienced linemen that McVay wants to get a look at in camp.

“In the meantime, we’re going to learn about some guys and I mean it’s a Rolodex of guys that are in there right now, even with that first group. And I think it’s only going to force those guys to mature and accelerate their learning process,” McVay said.

All three injured starters have a chance to be back for Week One.