Rams lead Seahawks 14-9 at halftime

The Rams scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter and still have a 14-9 lead at halftime.

Los Angeles was not able to score on its first possession, with a pass on fourth-and-1 inside the 10-yard line falling incomplete. But after a Sam Darnold interception, Kyren Williams converted on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead.

Following a 57-yard field goal by Jason Myers, Davante Adams’ 1000th career catch was a 1-yard touchdown, giving the Rams a 14-3 advantage.

That play also made Adams just the second player to catch at least 10 TDs in a season for three different teams, joining Brandon Marshall.

But the Rams largely stalled offensively after those drives, with the club finishing the first half 1-of-5 on third down. Stafford was 7-of-13 passing for 50 yards with a touchdown. Williams had six carries for 76 yards with a TD, including a 34-yard run.

Darnold’s interception was his seventh of the season, and gave him one in each of Seattle’s last four games, and five out of the last six. He ended the first half 10-of-16 for 92 yards.

Kenneth Walker had six carries for 37 yards, including a 25-yard run — which was the longest rush the Rams have surrendered this year. The previous long was 13 yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has five receptions for 63 yards, including an impressive one-handed catch along the sideline that moved the chains.

Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not return.

The Seahawks, who scored a 22-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, will have the ball again to start the second half. Myers now has the all-time lead in franchise history with 813 points.