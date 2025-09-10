Rams’ Nate Landman named NFC defensive player of the week

When the Rams signed linebacker Nate Landman to a one-year, $1.1 million contract in March, it was no sure thing that Landman would even make the regular-season roster. It wasn’t likely that he’d be a starter. And it was unthinkable he’d be one of the NFL’s elite defensive players.

But in Week One, he was.

Landman has been named the NFC defensive player of the week for his effort in Sunday’s win over the Texans, which included 10 tackles and a crucial forced fumble in the fourth quarter. Landman played 98 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps and stepped up big in a 14-9 victory.

The NFL’s only player who was born in Zimbabwe, Landman originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado when he signed with the Falcons in 2022. He made the roster in Atlanta but was always a backup there.

But the Rams saw Landman perform very well in the offseason and rewarded him with a starting job, and now the NFL has rewarded Landman with some impressive recognition.