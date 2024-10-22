Rams open Puka Nacua’s 21-day practice window

Help is on the way for the Rams offense.

Los Angeles has designated receiver Puka Nacua for return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

He participated in Tuesday’s session.

Nacua has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during the team’s loss to Detroit in Week 1. He caught four passes for 35 yards and took a 7-yard carry in the season-opener.

As a rookie last season, Nacua caught 105 passes or 1,486 yards with six touchdowns.

It seems unlikely that Nacua would play in Los Angeles’ Thursday matchup with Minnesota. The Rams have already had their bye and will play a road game against the Seahawks in Week 9 before playing the Dolphins at home on Monday night in Week 10.

Cooper Kupp, who has been out since Week 2, is set to return for Los Angeles this week.