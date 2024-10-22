 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_godwinevansinjv2_241022.jpg
Buccaneers lose Godwin, Evans in loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news
nbc_pft_jwilliams_241022.jpg
Report: Williams facing two-game suspension

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Rams open Puka Nacua’s 21-day practice window

  
Published October 22, 2024 03:41 PM

Help is on the way for the Rams offense.

Los Angeles has designated receiver Puka Nacua for return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

He participated in Tuesday’s session.

Nacua has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury during the team’s loss to Detroit in Week 1. He caught four passes for 35 yards and took a 7-yard carry in the season-opener.

As a rookie last season, Nacua caught 105 passes or 1,486 yards with six touchdowns.

It seems unlikely that Nacua would play in Los Angeles’ Thursday matchup with Minnesota. The Rams have already had their bye and will play a road game against the Seahawks in Week 9 before playing the Dolphins at home on Monday night in Week 10.

Cooper Kupp, who has been out since Week 2, is set to return for Los Angeles this week.