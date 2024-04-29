 Skip navigation
Rams paid a big price in trade with Panthers to move up 13 spots for Braden Fiske

  
Published April 29, 2024 11:28 AM

The Rams must love rookie defensive lineman Braden Fiske, because they paid the Panthers a fortune to move up in the second round and draft him.

To move up from No. 52 to No. 39 and draft Fiske, the Rams gave up the 155th overall pick in this year’s draft, as well as the Rams’ second-round pick in next year’s draft.

That’s a rare price to pay, for a move up of just 13 spots in the second round. In fact, according to Seth Walder of ESPN Analytics, the Rams overpaid by the most any team has overpaid to move up on Day Two of the draft in at least the last six years.

Ultimately, the Rams used two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick on Fiske. That’s a lot to spend.

For the Panthers, it’s a great deal that nets them a second-round pick next year in addition to Jonathon Brooks, the running back the Panthers drafted after making another trade that packaged the two picks they got from the Rams. The Panthers didn’t have a 2025 second-round pick, having shipped it to Chicago in last year’s Bryce Young trade, but now they have a second-round pick after making a good trade on Friday.