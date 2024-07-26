 Skip navigation
Rams place Aaron Donald on reserve/retired list

  
Published July 26, 2024 05:36 PM

Aaron Donald announced his retirement back in March, but the Rams did something on Friday to make it a little more official.

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Rams placed Donald on the reserve/retired list.

Donald has been clear that he doesn’t intend to play again, saying a few months ago that he’s burned out — describing himself as “full” from playing football.

“I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in 10 years, and I think it’s time for me, at 32 years old, to retire from football and jump into the next step of my career and life and it’s time to move on,” Donald said in March.

Donald, 33, will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. In 10 seasons, Donald recorded 111.0 sacks, was an eight-time first-team All-Pro, made the Pro Bowl every year, won AP defensive rookie of the year, and was a three-time AP defensive player of the year.