Rams place Blake Corum on injured reserve

  
Published January 7, 2025 04:46 PM

The Rams have made a few roster moves on Tuesday as they begin preparing to play the Vikings in the wild card round.

Los Angeles placed running back Blake Corum on injured reserve after he suffered a fractured forearm during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

A third-round pick in the 2024 draft, Corum rushed for 207 yards and caught seven passes for 58 yards as a rookie.

As a corresponding move, the Rams have activated safety John Johnson off of injured reserve.

The club also signed running back Royce Freeman to the practice squad, giving them some depth at the position with Corum on IR.

Safety Quindell Johnson was released from the practice squad to make room for Freeman.