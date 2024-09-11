Rams place Puka Nacua on IR, sign two offensive linemen

Head coach Sean McVay said the move was coming on Monday but the Rams have made it official on Wednesday.

Puka Nacua is one of three players Los Angeles has placed on injured reserve, which means Nacua will be out for at least the next four weeks.

Nacua aggravated the knee injury he dealt with in training camp during Sunday’s season opener against the Lions. He caught four passes for 35 yards before he had to exit the contest.

Los Angeles also placed offensive linemen Steve Avila (ankle) and Joe Noteboom (ankle) on IR.

As corresponding moves, the Rams signed offensive lineman Gerson Christian to the active roster off their own practice squad and signed offensive lineman Dylan McMahon off of the Eagles practice squad.

The club also brought back veteran defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon to their practice squad after he started all 17 games for the club last year. He finished the season with 14 passes defensed and three interceptions.