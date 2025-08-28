Rams plan to better split touches between Kyren Williams, Blake Corum

Last year, there was a sense that the Rams would spread touches between running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. It didn’t really happen.

This year, they’re planning to try again, after Williams had 350 touches and Corum had 65 in 2024.

“When you look back at it, and I know Kyren, he’d say he could go for double that and if anyone could, it probably is him,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday. “It benefits everyone to make sure that you’re not just wearing someone down or overusing somebody. The plan is to split those up a little bit and distribute, whether it’s the run or the pass game, and making sure people are involved within the scheme. He’s a team guy. He’ll do whatever’s asked. When his number’s called, we all know Kyren is going to show up on Sundays.”

Williams was on the field last year for 87 percent of the offensive plays. Corum was on the field for 11 percent of the snaps. And so before they can better divvy up the touches, the Rams need to divvy up the reps.

That requires Corum to earn the reps. Is he ready to do that?

“I think he’s doing what you’d hope a second-year guy would do, steps in the right direction, understanding just the speed of this game and what it’s going to take to play running back,” LaFleur said of Corum. “He’s made of all the right stuff. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him, not that we even have to ask too much of him because he’s wired the right way. I thought he had a good preseason. Obviously, we left him out of that third game right there. He’s had a really good training camp. He’ll get his opportunities come Week 1.”

We’ll find out, because Week 1 is coming. Very soon. The Rams host the Texans in only 10 days.