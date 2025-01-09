 Skip navigation
Rams: Playoff game vs. Vikings remains scheduled for Monday night in Los Angeles

  
Published January 9, 2025 01:50 PM

With wildfires raging in Los Angeles, the NFL announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the wild card matchup between the Rams and Vikings will move to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Rams released a statement on Thursday noting that the game remains scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“The safety of the Los Angeles community is our top priority, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by the fires in the area,” the statement reads. “We are grateful for the tireless efforts of first responders who continue to protect our city and community as well as individuals who continue to help our neighbors in need.

“As of now, the Wild Card playoff game featuring your Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings remains scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium on Monday night at 5 p.m. PT. As with all games, the NFL has contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed due to the tragic fires in our region. If the NFL decides a change in location is needed, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. That is currently only a contingency plan and if that happens we will inform all ticket holders via email what that means for their current tickets.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in contact with local officials, the NFL and NFLPA.”

The current wildfires are some of the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Arizona has a history of hosting displaced California teams for games. In 2020, State Farm Stadium hosted the 49ers for three home games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in 2003, the Chargers played a game against the Dolphins at Sun Devil Stadium due to poor air quality resulting from fires in Southern California.