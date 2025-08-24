Rams release LB Tony Fields, waive 10 others

The Rams released veteran inside linebacker Tony Fields II on Sunday in 11 moves they made in advance of Tuesday’s 53-player roster deadline.

Fields originally joined the Rams in October, signing with their practice squad. He did not see any regular-season game action but signed a futures contract after the season.

He spent four seasons with the Browns after they made him a fifth-round pick in 2021.

Fields has played 45 games with 10 starts in his career, totaling 88 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and one pass defensed.

The Rams waived 10 other players, parting ways with tight end McCallan Castles, safety Malik Dixon-Williams, offensive lineman Ben Dooley, defensive tackle Decarius Hawthorne, center John Leglue, center Mike McAllister, outside linebacker Josh Pearcy, defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry, offensive tackle Trey Wedig and quarterback Dresser Winn.

Winn signed with the Rams at the start of training camp, his third stint with Los Angeles. He played for the United Football League’s Memphis Showboats this spring, passing for 834 yards and three touchdowns.