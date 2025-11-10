Rams roll over 49ers 42-26 for fourth consecutive win

Matthew Stafford threw his 400th career touchdown pass, and the Rams blew out the 49ers 42-26 on Sunday.

The Rams quarterback was 24-of-36 for 280 yards and four touchdowns. He has 20 touchdowns and no interceptions in the past five games and a league-leading 25 touchdowns for the season.

He threw touchdown passes of 22 yards to Puka Nacua, 4 yards to Davis Allen, 2 yards to Davante Adams and 16 yards to Colby Parkinson. Stafford now has 402 career passing touchdowns, joining Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539), Aaron Rodgers (517), Brett Favre (508), Philip Rivers (421), Dan Marino (420) and Ben Roethlisberger (418) in the 400 club.

Adams caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, and Nacua had five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Kyren Williams ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

The Rams led 21-0 early in the second quarter, and every time the 49ers made a run to get within one score, Los Angeles answered.

The Rams had 401 yards.

The 49ers, who beat the Rams 26-23 in overtime on Oct. 2, had 393 yards but committed two turnovers and once turned it over on downs. Mac Jones was 33-of-39 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, with George Kittle catching nine for 84 yards and a touchdown and Jauan Jennings six for 71 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams are 7-2, with four consecutive wins since their loss to the San Francisco, while the 49ers fell to 6-4.