nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Rams rule out TE Tyler Higbee, list OL Alaric Jackson as questionable

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:18 PM

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee returned to practice this week, but he is not ready to play a game.

The Rams ruled out Higbee from Sunday’s game against the Saints.

He will remain on the reserve/physically unable to perform list despite returning to full participation Friday. Higbee was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

He has two more weeks to practice before the Rams will face a decision on whether to activate him to the active roster.

Higbee tore an ACL and MCL in the 2023 postseason after catching 47 passes for 495 yards with two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.

Backup offensive tackle KT Leveston (ankle) won’t play, and left tackle Alaric Jackson (foot) is questionable. Jackson did not practice all week, but coach Sean McVay said the Rams expect Jackson to play.