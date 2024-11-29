Rams rule out TE Tyler Higbee, list OL Alaric Jackson as questionable

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee returned to practice this week, but he is not ready to play a game.

The Rams ruled out Higbee from Sunday’s game against the Saints.

He will remain on the reserve/physically unable to perform list despite returning to full participation Friday. Higbee was limited Wednesday and Thursday.

He has two more weeks to practice before the Rams will face a decision on whether to activate him to the active roster.

Higbee tore an ACL and MCL in the 2023 postseason after catching 47 passes for 495 yards with two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.

Backup offensive tackle KT Leveston (ankle) won’t play, and left tackle Alaric Jackson (foot) is questionable. Jackson did not practice all week, but coach Sean McVay said the Rams expect Jackson to play.