Rams S John Johnson to miss 4-6 weeks with shoulder injury

  
Published September 16, 2024 05:16 PM

The Rams are dealing with another significant injury to a key player.

Safety John Johnson III will be out for four-to-six weeks with a fracture in his scapula, he announced via his podcast on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes Johnson will be placed on injured reserve, but is expected to return.

Johnson, 28, has recorded eight total tackles with an interception through two games. He had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals with the shoulder injury.

A Rams third-round pick in 2017, Johnson returned to the team last season after spending two years with the Browns. He recorded 42 total tackles with six passes defensed and two interceptions last season.