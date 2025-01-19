 Skip navigation
PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
Inside Commanders 'shocking' upset win vs. Lions
Inside Commanders ‘shocking’ upset win vs. Lions

Rams sack Jalen Hurts for safety, trail Eagles 16-15

  
Published January 19, 2025 05:19 PM

The Rams have scored two defensive points and narrowed Philadelphia’s lead to just one point late in the third quarter.

Nose tackle Neville Gallimore and outside linebacker Keir Thomas split a sack on Jalen Hurts in the end zone for a safety, making the score 16-15, Eagles.

Los Angeles punter Ethan Evans had set things up with a punt that bounced and laid down at the Philadelphia 4-yard line. While Saquon Barkley took a run for 4 yards to the 8, on second-and-6, Hurts was squeezed in the pocket and brought down for Los Angeles’ sixth sack of the game so far.

Hurts had been examined in the medical tent after Philadelphia’s previous drive, as he’d been twisted down awkwardly on a second-down sack. While he was able to get up and handed off to Barkley on the next play, Hurts was clearly hobbled.

That may have been why Hurts struggled to move in the end zone and took the sack that resulted in the safety.

With six sacks on Sunday, the Rams have now picked up 15 sacks in their first two postseason games.