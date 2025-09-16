Rams sign CB Tre Brown

After placing Ahkello Witherspoon on injured reserve with a broken clavicle, the Rams have added a cornerback.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Tre Brown.

Brown, 27, was a Seahawks fourth-round pick in 2021. He signed with the 49ers during the offseason, but was placed on IR in August and subsequently released with an injury settlement.

Last season, Brown appeared in 13 games with three starts for Seattle, recording 26 total tackles with a pass defensed. In 2023, he appeared in 15 games with seven starts, recording six passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

The Rams will face the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.