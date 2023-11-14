Rams sign LB Kier Thomas to 53-man roster

The Rams have made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday as they return from their bye.

Los Angeles announced that the team has signed linebacker Keir Thomas and waived linebacker Zach VanValkenburg.

Thomas appeared in eight games for L.A. last year, mainly playing special teams. He also played 71 defensive snaps. He recorded four total tackles with two for loss.

VanValkenburg had played all nine of Los Angeles’ games this year, recording nine total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack with two QB hits. He was on the field for 16 percent of defensive snaps and 23 percent of special teams snaps.