Rams sign OL Mike McAllister

  
Published August 19, 2025 07:29 PM

The Rams signed offensive lineman Mike McAllister to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

The Rams also announced they waived wide receiver Mario Williams with an injury designation and placed outside linebacker Keir Thomas II on injured reserve.

McAllister returns to the Rams after spending time on their offseason and practice squad rosters in 2023 and 2024.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

McAllister has never played in a regular-season game.

He played five seasons at Youngstown State, appearing in 30 games for the Penguins with all 17 starts coming at center.