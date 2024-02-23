Rams tender exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers

The Rams are keeping around one of their offensive contributors.

Los Angeles announced on Friday that the club has tendered exclusive rights free agent Ronnie Rivers.

Rivers, 25, was a reserve running back for the Rams in 2023. Appearing in nine games with one start, he recorded 129 yards on 32 carries and five catches for 22 yards.

Rivers entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State. He spent time with the Cardinals and Seahawks before landing with the Rams.