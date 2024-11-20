 Skip navigation
Rams to commemorate 25th anniversary of St. Louis Super Bowl win on Sunday night

  
Published November 20, 2024 01:28 PM

The trophy doesn’t appear on the franchise’s latest Super Bowl ring. But it hasn’t been forgotten.

The Rams have announced that they will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Super Bowl XXXIV championship win on Sunday night, during a home game against the Eagles.

The Rams won that Super Bowl while headquartered in St. Louis. And the team moved from St. Louis back to L.A. in a haze of acrimony, lies, and litigation. Eventually, the case was settled for $790 million.

So, no, St. Louis doesn’t have many warm and fuzzy feelings for the Rams. And the Rams surely don’t have great feelings about St. Louis. But, hey, it’s a way to add a little hype to a regular-season game. Sell some tickets. Move some merch. Make some money.