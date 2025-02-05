Rams to host game in Melbourne in 2026 in NFL’s multiyear commitment to Australia

The NFL announced what was anticipated — a multiyear commitment to play regular-season games in Melbourne, Australia.

The Rams will kick things off in 2026 as the home team in a game to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint.”

Australia is a new global market for the NFL with a growing fan base of 6.6 million.

The Rams, along with the Eagles, hold marketing rights in Australia as part of the league’s Global Markets Program, an initiative that awards NFL teams international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. Since being awarded those rights, the Rams have expanded their presence in Australia through partnerships and key player initiatives.

The Rams’ opponent, along with game date and kickoff time, will be announced at a later date.

“When we first identified Australia as one of our global markets, it was not only because of our passionate fans who reside there, but also because of the important role Los Angeles plays in serving as a gateway to Australia and many countries across the Pacific,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “Today is an exciting day for Rams fans across the world, especially in Australia, where our players and organization have received an enthusiastic reception over the past few years when we have been in market. This is the next important step for both the Rams and the broader Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family to continue to expand our reach globally, and we are thrilled to work with Commissioner Goodell and the league office to make history and bring the first NFL regular-season game to Australia.”

The NFL has played 55 regular-season games internationally, with London, Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto all hosting games to date.

The NFL can schedule up to eight international regular-season games per season. In 2025, the NFL has confirmed games in London, Berlin and Madrid as part of the international games slate.