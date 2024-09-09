Rams to place Puka Nacua on IR with PCL sprain

A report earlier on Monday characterized receiver Puka Nacua as week-to-week with his knee injury. But Nacua is going to be out for at least a month.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Monday news conference that Nacua has a PCL sprain and will be placed on injured reserve.

Nacua re-aggravated the injury he dealt with during training camp in the first half of Sunday’s season opener against Detroit. Via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, McVay said the recurrence “is a little more significant” than the original injury.

Nacua, 23, caught four passes for 35 yards before he had to exit the contest.

Last season, Nacua set rookie records as he tallied 105 receptions for 1,486 yards with six touchdowns.

The Rams also have several injury concerns along their offensive line. Via multiple reporters, McVay noted guard Steve Avila suffered an MCL sprain and is a candidate for injured reserve. Backup left tackle Joe Noteboom — who started on Sunday for the suspended Alaric Jackson — will be out for a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Right guard Kevin Dotson also suffered an ankle sprain and is day-to-day.

McVay said the club will look at external candidates for offensive linemen. Right tackle Rob Havenstein was inactive on Sunday with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Cobie Durant is also day-to-day with a toe injury.

The Rams will be on the road again to face the Cardinals in Week 2.