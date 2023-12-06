Rams to sign Mason Crosby

Mason Crosby has found a new team.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the longtime Packers kicker is set to sign with the Rams’ practice squad, with the intention that he’ll join the 53-man roster in the near future.

Crosby, 39, has had workouts with various teams over the course of the season — including one with Los Angeles in October. But at that time, the Rams went with Lucas Havrisik to replace Brett Maher.

But Havrisik has missed three kicks in the last two weeks — two field goals and an extra point.

So now, the Rams will turn to the veteran Crosby, who was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2007 and played a franchise-record 258 straight games for the club through last season. He connected on 25-of-29 field goals last season, though only one from at least 50 yards. He was 37-of-39 on extra points.

The Packers elected to draft Anders Carlson in the sixth round of this year’s draft to replace Crosby.