PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders 'shocking' upset win vs. Lions

Rams vs Eagles weather update: Winter storm warning in Philadelphia today

  
Published January 19, 2025 10:20 AM

Weather will be a factor in today’s Rams-Eagles game.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that covers the Southeast Pennsylvania area, including Philadelphia, where the Rams and Eagles will kick off today at 3 p.m. ET.

“The forecast has trended colder and snowier so we’ve expanded the Winter Storm Warning and it now includes all of SE PA, including Philadelphia,” the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Sunday morning. “Precipitation moves in late morning into the early afternoon with the heaviest snow falling 4-9 PM when snowfall rates could reach or exceed 1 inch per hour.”

The forecast calls for a kickoff temperature of 35 degrees, with snow likely falling for much or all of the game.

Cold and snow would seem to favor the Eagles at home, but the Rams said this week that they’re preparing for the weather and will be ready. If the Rams can pull off the upset today, they’ll be the home team for the NFC Championship Game next week — when they’ll hope that fire-ravaged Los Angeles will be ready for them to play the home playoff game that they weren’t able to play in the wild card round.