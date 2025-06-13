Rams waive CB Derion Kendrick

Cornerback Derion Kendrick won’t be heading to Hawaii with the Rams for next week’s minicamp.

The Rams announced that they waived Kendrick on Friday afternoon. They signed veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries earlier in the day.

Kendrick was a 2022 sixth-round pick by the NFC West club. He started 18 of the 32 regular season games he played in his first two seasons, but missed all of last season after tearing his ACL early in training camp.

Kendrick had 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception, and 14 passes defensed in those appearances. He also played in one playoff game after the 2023 season.