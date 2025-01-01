 Skip navigation
Rams will start Jimmy Garoppolo against the Seahawks

  
Published January 1, 2025 03:28 PM

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be playing against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he will likely rest regulars in Week 18 and he announced on Wednesday that Jimmy Garoppolo will be starting at quarterback. It will be Garoppolo’s first start and his first appearance of any kind since signing with the Rams.

Garoppolo’s last start came as a member of the Raiders in Week Eight of last season. He was benched after that game and signed with the Rams after becoming a free agent.

McVay didn’t share a full list of lineup changes, but said earlier this week that he anticipates running back Blake Corum playing a heavy role. McVay said Wednesday that right tackle Rob Havenstein will miss another game, but the team thinks he’ll be able to play in the playoffs.