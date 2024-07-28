Rams won’t rush Darious Williams back from hamstring injury

The Rams brought cornerback Darious Williams back to Los Angeles this offseason, but it will be a little bit of time before he’s back on the field for the NFC West team.

Williams has missed the last few days of practice and Rams head coach Sean McVay said at a Saturday press conference that he suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday. McVay said the team will take it “a couple of days at a time” because there’s no reason to push Williams to get back any sooner at this point in the calendar.

“It was a strain. When you’re talking about those types of positions, it can be really tricky,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “We are definitely not going to rush him back. Here’s the good thing: We’re about 40-plus days out from being able to play Detroit . . . That’s a good thing. Hopefully, we’ll just take it a little bit at a time. I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves because you get an idea once you start to really get into some of the rehab processes. How is he feeling? You get him out here on the grass being able to run. In the meantime, we will be smart with him.”

Williams played for the Rams from 2018-2021 and then spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars. He signed a three-year deal to return this offseason and is slated to be a starter on defense for a Rams team looking for a second straight trip to the postseason.