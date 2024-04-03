Ran Carthon: We wanted to create competition at backup QB, still may add another passer

The Titans signed Mason Rudolph ostensibly to be a backup quarterback for Will Levis. But the team still has 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis on the roster.

Willis, 24, has appeared in 11 games with three starts over his first two seasons. General Manager Ran Carthon said during the annual league meeting that adding Rudolph was about creating more competition.

“Malik should read into just like the receivers should read into us signing players, or corners when we sign players,” Carthon said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “It’s another person we’re adding to the room. We were always going to add a quarterback, and we still may add another one.

“It’s just what we’re supposed to do. We’re supposed to create competition in the room. [We tell Malik]: Keep doing what you are doing.”

Carthon touted Rudolph’s experience as one of the reasons why Tennessee wanted to bring him in.

“He’s going to come in the room and offer some unique experiences to both Will and Malik, to help those guys with their maturation,” Carthon said. “He’ll come in the room and push those guys as well.”

Levis, Rudolph, and Willis are the three quarterbacks currently on Tennessee’s roster with the team’s offseason program set to begin next week.