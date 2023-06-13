 Skip navigation
Randy Bullock will try out for Broncos this week

  
Published June 13, 2023 10:02 AM
The Broncos made a kicking change last month when they released Brandon McManus and signed Elliott Fry, but head coach Sean Payton said that the team would be considering other options at the position as well.

Randy Bullock is one of those options. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the former Titan is trying out for the Broncos at this week’s minicamp.

Bullock was released by Tennessee in February after spending the last two years with the team. He made 43-of-51 field goals and 70-of-73 extra points over that span. He is 211-of-253 on field goals and 285-of-298 extra points in 138 career games with the Titans, Bengals, Steelers, Giants, Bengals, Jets, and Texans.

Klis reports that running backs Ryan Nall and Benny Snell are also trying out for the team.