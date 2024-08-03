Randy Gradishar counts his blessings after 35 years of waiting to go into the Hall of Fame

After a 35-year wait, Randy Gradishar entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. His speech was filled with thanks for dozens of people, along with blessings and scripture.

One of those who meant the most to him was Jay Cimino, president and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships, who hired Gradishar in his public relations department more than 30 years ago. Cimino had continued to keep Gradishar’s candidacy in the public eye as the years passed.

“Year after year, for almost three decades, Jay and a few other men presented my case to the HOF Selection Committee. They believed I was a worthy candidate for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Gradishar said. “Jay’s 30-year vision and labor came to fruition. On January 26, I received the news I had waited 35 years to hear: I was chosen for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I immediately called Jay. You can only imagine how we felt.

“Less than four weeks later, Gina Sacripanti, Phil Long Dealership’s communications director called to say that Jay had passed. I buckled; it was a gut- punch. I stand here without Jay, but everything Jay built into my life stands before you.”

One of the leading tacklers in NFL history, Gradishar grew up close to Canton in nearby Trumbull County and played college football at Ohio State under Woody Hayes.

“Coach Woody was committed to my best. I knew and felt that,” Gradishar said. “The most valuable difference coach Woody had in my life was his ‘pay forward’ lifestyle. Every Friday during spring quarter, coach Woody and the team visited assisted living facilities, hospitals, middle schools, and high schools. Coach Woody’s ‘pay forward’ philosophy influenced me to develop a lifestyle of serving.”

Gradishar, a first-round pick of the Broncos in 1974, was a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler on one of the best defenses of his era. The Orange Crush allowed under 10 points a game in 1977, leading the Broncos to their first Super Bowl, where they lost to the Cowboys 27-10.

Gradishar thanked 16 of his defensive teammates and defensive coordinator Joe Collier.