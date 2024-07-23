Randy Gregory did not report to Buccaneers’ training camp

Veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory signed with the Buccaneers in April, but he still hasn’t shown up to work.

Gregory, who skipped the offseason program, also did not report today at the start of training camp. The Buccaneers placed him on the Did Not Report list.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said last week that he hasn’t talked to Gregory but was expecting him to show up to work. That expectation was not met today.

Gregory is suing the NFL for fining him more than $500,000 for using THC, which he says he needs for PTSD and social anxiety.

The 31-year-old Gregory was one of the most talented players in the 2015 NFL draft but fell to the 60th overall pick in large part because he tested positive for marijuana at the Scouting Combine. He has been suspended multiple times for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Last year Gregory started the season with the Broncos and then was traded during the season to the 49ers.