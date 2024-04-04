Randy Gregory’s deal pays $3 million base, with $2 million in incentives

Veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory has joined the Buccaneers. The terms of the deal have now emerged.

Per a source with knowledge of the term, it has a base value of $3 million with up to $2 million available in incentives.

Of the base amount, $2.49 million is fully guaranteed. The deal has $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

The triggers for the incentives are 40-percent and 50-percent playing time, and six, eight, and 10 sacks.

Gregory was a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He signed with the Broncos in 2022 and was traded to the 49ers during the 2023 season.