Randy Moss says he’s battling a health issue

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has revealed that he is battling a health issue.

Moss, who works as an analyst on ESPN’s NFL pregame show, said he decided to speak out because there have been social media comments about his eyes looking yellow. Yellow eyes can be a sign of health issues related to the liver, although Moss did not specify the nature of the health issue he’s facing.

“I just want to share something with you all,” Moss said. “You were talking about my eyes last week and I just want to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family, we are battling something internally. I have some great doctors around me.”

Moss said that if he wears sunglasses on the air, that’s why.

“It’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, I’m battling something. I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all,” Moss said.

The 47-year-old Moss said he’ll be using his platform to encourage anyone who needs any kind of health screening not to delay in getting it done.