Randy Moss stepping away from ESPN for extended period due to health issue

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss announced recently that he is dealing with a health issue and it will cause him to make a change to his work schedule.

ESPN announced on Friday that Moss will be stepping away from his role on the network’s Sunday NFL Countdown show “for an extended time.” Moss addressed his health challenge during last Sunday’s show.

Moss has not announced the nature of his health issue, but said he addressed the problem because of social media comments about his eyes looking yellow and that he was wearing sunglasses on the air.

The ESPN statement said Moss has their “full support” and that they will welcome him back once he’s ready to resume working.