Randy Moss will return to full-time role on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown

One of the greatest players in NFL history will be back in this fall to talk about the sport he dominated.

ESPN confirmed to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com that Randy Moss is expected to make a full-time return to Sunday NFL Countdown in 2025.

It’s great news. Moss was diagnosed last November with bile duct cancer. He missed the final two months of the season, but he returned for the Super Bowl.

A 2018 Hall of Famer, Moss starred for the Vikings from 1998 through 2004. After two subpar (by his normal standards) years in Oakland, he had one of the best seasons in league history by any receiver in his first year with the Patriots.

Moss joined ESPN in 2016, after a stint with Fox.