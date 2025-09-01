Rashan Gary expects Micah Parsons to make Packers “scary” good on defense

Micah Parsons practiced with his new teammates Monday. It was his first practice since the end of last season.

The star edge rusher reportedly has a facet joint sprain located in the L4/L5 vertebrae of his back and could require an epidural to play Sunday. Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, Parsons’ college teammate, said Parsons took some 11-on-11 reps Monday but looked to be a limited participant.

“He said he was going to be more full-go Wednesday and Thursday,” Walker said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

After the trade for Parsons on Thursday, Walker posted on social media that the Packers are going to win the Super Bowl.

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” Walker said Monday, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “I think it upped our chances by a lot. We got a solid pass rush across the whole line. I don’t think no one’s going to be able to throw the ball like that on us. It’s going to open up opportunities for our DBs and our offense, so, yeah, I feel like Micah’s going to have a good presence on the field and it’s going to really be advantageous to us.”

The Packers defensive players expect their unit to benefit greatly from Parsons’ presence after he averaged 13 sacks in his four seasons in Dallas. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said Parsons is going to give opposing offenses “nightmares.”

“It’s scary. It’s for sure scary with the pieces that we have,” defensive end Rashan Gary added. ‘The guys that we have, especially with the mindsets we all have. Especially talking to him today, we’re kind of similar persons in terms of mindset. So, it’s going to be scary for teams, for sure.”