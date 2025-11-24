 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Rashee Rice listed as limited in practice, Patrick Mahomes listed as a full participant

  
Published November 24, 2025 06:19 PM

Wide receiver Rashee Rice had a big role in the Chiefs’ comeback win over the Colts on Sunday and he landed on the team’s injury report on Monday.

Rice was estimated to be a limited practice participant because of a hamstring injury. Rice had five catches for 132 yards in the second half and overtime of Sunday’s 23-20 win.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also on the report ahead of Thursday’s game in Dallas. He is dealing with a groin injury, but would have been a full participant.

Right guard Trey Smith (ankle) would not have practiced and is not expected to play this week. Tight end Noah Gray (concussion) also looks unlikely to play after being listed as out of practice.

Linebacker Leo Chenal (knee) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) were listed as limited. Defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were all listed as full participants.