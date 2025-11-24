Rashee Rice listed as limited in practice, Patrick Mahomes listed as a full participant

Wide receiver Rashee Rice had a big role in the Chiefs’ comeback win over the Colts on Sunday and he landed on the team’s injury report on Monday.

Rice was estimated to be a limited practice participant because of a hamstring injury. Rice had five catches for 132 yards in the second half and overtime of Sunday’s 23-20 win.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also on the report ahead of Thursday’s game in Dallas. He is dealing with a groin injury, but would have been a full participant.

Right guard Trey Smith (ankle) would not have practiced and is not expected to play this week. Tight end Noah Gray (concussion) also looks unlikely to play after being listed as out of practice.

Linebacker Leo Chenal (knee) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) were listed as limited. Defensive end George Karlaftis (thumb), running back Isiah Pacheco (knee), cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) were all listed as full participants.